Sex And The City remains one of the favourite shows of almost every millennial out there. The show was revived with And Just Like That, and the second season is all set to drop in June. But obviously, with the change that no one can ignore. Kim Cattrall, who played the role of Samantha Jones, will be missing from the new star cast this time as well. Obviously, the reason has something to do with her showdown with Sarah Jessica Parker. Scroll on for more deets!

SJP played the role of Carrie Bradshaw in Sex And The City and reprised her role in And Just Like That as well. Similarly, Kristin Davis, who played Charlotte and Cynthia Nixon, who played Miranda, also reprised their roles in the new series. The three ladies, along with Kim, were the leads on the show, which around their lives, and their relationships.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kim Cattrall and Sarah Jessica Parker’s rumoured feud has been famous since their Sex And The City days. The rumour mills ran wild with claims that the latter, along with Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon, did not speak to Kim and ousted her from the clan. Even the crew members sided with SJP and refused to acknowledge Kim on set. The actresses always denied the gossip and called their relationship cordial and platonic. But, things came to a bitter note when Kim revealed that SJP could have been nicer to her.

Kim Cattrall appeared on Piers Morgan’s Life Stories in 2017 and said, “We’ve never been friends. We’ve been colleagues and it’s a very healthy place to be. I don’t see them. The common ground we had was the series and the series is over. Sarah Jessica, she could have been nicer, she could have in some way. I don’t know what her issue is, I never have.”

It all went from bad to worst when Sarah Jessica Parker offered her condolences to Kim Cattrall after her brother passed away in 2018. She wrote on social media, “Dearest Kim, my love and condolences to you and yours and Godspeed to your beloved brother.” That did not sit well with Kim at all. She reverted with a post on Instagram that said, “I don’t need your love or support at this tragic time @Sarahjessicaparker”. She elaborated her message in the caption and wrote, “My Mom asked me today ‘When will that @sarahjessicaparker, that hypocrite, leave you alone?’ Your continuous reaching out is a painful reminder of how cruel you really were then and now. Let me make this VERY clear. (If I haven’t already) You are not my family. You are not my friend. So I’m writing to tell you one last time to stop exploiting our tragedy in order to restore your ‘nice girl’ persona.”

Take A Look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Cattrall (@kimcattrall)

With so much drama, nobody expected Kim to reprise her role on And Just Like That, and she did not. Interestingly, Sarah Jessica Parker did not comment on Kim’s words either.

Let us know what you think of this entire dramatic episode, and for more details, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: When Ben Affleck Confessed Divorcing Jennifer Garner Was The “Biggest Regret” Of His Life & Blamed His Alcohol Consumption: “Shame Is Really Toxic”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News