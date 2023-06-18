Keanu Reeves and Winona Ryder were one of the rumoured couples who were best of friends. As they worked together on a few projects, their on-screen chemistry sparked rumours of them dating in real life. However, they both have jokingly accepted that they are married as they shared banters about their rumoured love affair. Recalling an incident, Ryder once shared how Reeves refused director Francis Ford Coppola’s request to shout abuse at her in order to make her cry. Read on to find out what actually happened between the two!

Bram Stoker’s Dracula was the movie where the two stars worked together for the first time. So far, the duo has done four movies together and were quite the heartthrobs back in the day. They have worked in movies including Destination Wedding, A Scanner Darkly, The Private Lives Of Pippa Lee, and Dracula.

Recalling the behind-the-scenes incident of their first film, Winona Ryder shared how Keanu Reeves refused the director’s request to shout abuse at her. In an interview with The Sunday Times, Ryder said that Coppola, the Oscar-winning director, told his male cast members to insult the actress to make her emotions seem believable. “To put it in context, I’m supposed to be crying. Literally, Richard E Grant, Anthony Hopkins, Keanu … Francis was trying to get all of them to yell things that would make me cry,” said the actress.

The Beetlejuice actress revealed her pal Keanu Reeves defended her against an alleged hurtful request from director Francis Ford Coppola. Ryder said the director began shouting insults, including “You wh*re!” to make her emotional. While he saved his friend, it is quite visible how strong their bond has been over the years.

In a previous interview, the John Wick star jokingly revealed he and the Dracula actress have been ‘married under the eyes of gods’, which just proves they have always been good friends.

