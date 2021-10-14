American singer-songwriter Katy Perry is one of the world’s best-selling music artists, having sold over 143 million records worldwide. She is a big pop star now needless to say but it wasn’t so long ago that she was just as starstruck as the rest of us.

The Roar singer rose to fame in 2008 with her second album, One of the Boys. The album even had a controversial song “I Kissed a Girl”. Early on in her career was invited to the Grammys, she saved a few unlikely mementoes as keepsakes. She also revealed about and it will raise a few eyebrows as well.

Katy Perry was once interviewed by the X Factor host Mario Lopez where she answered some queries from fans. As reported by US Weekly, the Popstar made an interesting confession, “One of the first times I went to the Grammys, I got to share a dressing room with Miley Cyrus and Taylor Swift. And I asked for a lock of their hair from each one of them, which is totally creepy, but awesome.”

Well, we agree, it is creepy!

Meanwhile, the Popstar and her husband Orlando Bloom welcomed their daughter Daisy Dove Bloom last year. Now a white and gold long sleeve dress worn by Dolly Parton and a silver dress Katy Perry performed in are among the other items that will be sold to benefit the Recording Academy’s MusiCares. The amount raised through the auction will help provide health and other safety-net assistance for those who need it in the music industry.

The sale, hosted by Julien’s Auctions, will be held on January 30, 2022, during the run-up to the Grammys.

So what do you think about Katy Perry’s creepy confession? Let us know in the comments below.

