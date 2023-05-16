James Cameron directed Titanic, creating history in the world of cinema, and not to forget it shot Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio to new horizons of fame. It featured a few steamy scenes, one being the infamous portrait scene where she laid on the couch n*ked while Leo’s Jack painted her. Kate once regretted showing so much flesh, and to know in detail about what she said, you have to scroll below.

The film has won multiple Oscars and is still held as one of its greatest creations, Cameron. Both Kate and Leo have come a long way since then and they both have amazing careers with some notable works to their credit, but this film will always be an integral part of their life and their identity. However, she felt embarrassed about the scenes in the later years, let’s see what she thought of it.

James Cameron directed Titanic was re-released in 2012 in 3D, and at that time, in an interview with The Sun, Kate Winslet reflected on her role in the film and with a hint of regret, she said she had things to prove. Kate said, “I’m not going to look. I’ll be in the bar by that point, I wish I hadn’t shown so much flesh but I was young and I knew I had things to prove.”