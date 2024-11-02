Flashback to 2020, and Justin Bieber was facing more than just pressure. He faced legitimate sexual assault allegations from two women on X (incidents occurred in 2014 and 2015). Instead of staying silent, Bieber returned with a $20M defamation lawsuit.

The woman claimed the Yummy hitmaker assaulted her in a hotel. But it turns out he wasn’t even at the hotel that night. His lawyers slapped down evidence that he spent the night elsewhere with then-girlfriend Selena Gomez.

Not one to sit back, Bieber hit Twitter himself to address the chaos: “Rumors are rumors, but sexual abuse is something I don’t take lightly. I wanted to speak out immediately but needed to gather the facts first.” And gather he did. Along with his social media defense, Bieber’s lawyers fired up a defamation suit—demanding $10 million from Danielle and a second accuser, Khadidja Djibrine, who’d also come forward with her story.

Djibrine’s allegation? That Bieber assaulted her in a New York hotel in 2015. Again, Bieber didn’t waste time poking holes in her story. His team argued that he wasn’t near the alleged hotel, showing off photos of him at the Met Gala and an after-party in NYC the night Djibrine said the incident occurred.

But the legal drama didn’t end there. While Danielle stayed pretty quiet, Djibrine took matters into her own hands—literally. She represented herself in court, and after some failed mediation attempts, it looked like the case might go to trial. The showdown was set for May 2023. That is, until Bieber decided to drop the mic… and the lawsuit.

Last March, Bieber’s legal team requested a dismissal of the case. His attorney, Evan Spiegel, confirmed it to The Times, saying, “Justin has decided to move on and dismiss the case for defamation filed in 2020.” Whether a behind-the-scenes settlement was reached, we’ll never know.

With the lawsuit behind him, Bieber left the courtroom drama in the past and carried on with his music. While the scandal may have caused a stir at the time, Bieber’s quick clapbacks and legal moves showed he wasn’t about to let wild accusations define him. Even with Twitter mobs on his back, he proved he could handle the heat and keep his cool.

The lesson? When life throws you Twitter allegations, Justin Bieber throws back evidence—and maybe even a $20 million lawsuit.

