Jim Carrey is among the finest actors and comedians in the industry. Not only movies but the actor has also ruled the small screens with his ultimate comic timing. His illustrious career span is of four decades, and the actor has left millions in splits with his impeccable craft. While the actor must be friends with many celebrities in the industry, his bond with director-producer Judd Apatow began when he made the latter take drugs.

Carrey began his acting journey with the 1983 Canadian television film, Introducing Janet. He went on to do more gigs and established himself as a leading actor.

The actor has worked with many directors and producers throughout his career, but Judd Apatow’s admiration for him is on another level. Apatow has always heaped praises for the Yes Man star as he idolises him for his commendable talent. Once, while presenting Jim Carrey with the Generation Award at the Just For Laughs festival in Montreal, Apatow spoke wise words for the actor and praised him throughout.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, he said, “He would go on stage every night and improvise his entire set. His goal was not to repeat one line from any other night. It was the funniest thing I’ve ever seen in my life.” He also recalled how The Mask star gave his career a much-needed boost by hiring him to co-write his comedy sketches. He was paid $ 5,000 for the job, with which he was able to pay his rent for a year.

However, it was not easy for Judd Apatow to convince Jim Carrey that he was talented enough for the job. Carrey further recalled their first meeting and said, “He said to me, ‘Hi, Mr. Carrey, I’m a young comedian. My name is Judd Apatow,” to which he responded with, “F*ck off, narc!” Talking about his first impression of Judd, Carrey said he came off as “one of those 21 Jump Street dudes. He looked 18, but was really 35 — looking to make a bust.”

In order to prove himself before Jim Carrey, Judd Apatow had to do drugs with the Dumb and Dumber actor. Carrey further recalled the incident and said, “So I said, okay. And I made him do heroin with me, I’m not into drugs, but I had to make sure I knew who I was dealing with.”

