Jim Carrey didn’t just star in Ace Ventura: Pet Detective. He orchestrated the vibe. While we know him as the zany, rubber-faced comedic genius, what many forget is that Carrey has always been a guy who takes full control of his projects.

And in 1994, when he was crushing it with Ace Ventura, The Mask, and Dumb and Dumber, he didn’t just settle for the usual suspects in the soundtrack department. No, he went straight for the jugular with his personal favorite death metal band – Cannibal Corpse.

Carrey could’ve gone for your typical pop hits or cheesy tunes for the Ace Ventura soundtrack, but nope. He wanted something a little more hardcore. Enter Cannibal Corpse. If you’ve seen the movie, you know the scene: Ace rolls into a nightclub where the band is performing, and the atmosphere shifts from quirky to straight-up savage. But here’s the twist: Carrey personally handpicked them. Why? Because, much like his role, he wasn’t afraid to go against the grain.

Now, you’d think Cannibal Corpse might be hesitant to appear in a goofy comedy like Ace Ventura. After all, they were (and still are) known for their brutal, take-no-prisoners approach to death metal. Drummer Paul Mazurkiewicz even admitted they were “skeptical” at first.

“We’re a brutal death metal band, and we’re serious about what we do. This seemed like it would be a cool opportunity, but we didn’t want to be made to look like fools or to be laughed at. But they assured us that we were going to be portrayed as Cannibal Corpse. They weren’t gonna make fun of us,” he explained (via Vice).

Here’s where Carrey and his crew earned major respect. According to Mazurkiewicz, the team made it crystal clear: “They weren’t gonna make fun of us.” And they didn’t. The movie never poked fun at Cannibal Corpse’s image. Instead, the scene turned into a hilarious yet respectful nod to the band’s hardcore status, with Ace’s oddball antics being the only thing that stood out – not the band’s brutal sound.

Carrey wasn’t after just laughs; he wanted authenticity. By adding Cannibal Corpse, he made Ace Ventura as unpredictable as his character, staying true to his boundary-pushing, mold-breaking style.

