Alright, picture this: You’re on the set of The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1, living the dream, and then BAM — your co-stars decide to pull the prank of a lifetime. That’s exactly what went down for Jennifer Lawrence, and trust me, it’s as hilarious as it is disgusting.

So here’s the deal. Jennifer opened Tiffany’s box, thinking she’s about to get something shiny and sweet. But nope. Instead, she finds… crickets. Yep, a whole box of those little guys, and it was the ultimate gut-punch. “I got a Tiffany’s box filled with crickets!” Jen shared at the LA premiere. Talk about a letdown. “It was the most awful combination of feelings in the world,” she added. “Tiffany’s! Jeffrey!” The culprit? Jeffrey Wright (aka Beetee) thought it’d be hilarious to prank her with the grossest surprise ever.

But wait, it gets worse. “They were in my trailer for months; I couldn’t get them out,” she said. Imagine trying to take a nap with that cricket symphony going on—nightmare material.

Josh Hutcherson, aka Peeta, was all in on the chaos, saying, “That was like the best prank ever pulled on anyone. She’s just fun to mess with.” Guess no one could resist messing with Jennifer. After all, she’s got that fun, take-it-like-a-champ vibe that makes her the perfect target.

But hold up — Jennifer wasn’t just sitting back and letting it all happen. “We all mess with each other to make sure all of us have a conflicted experience,” she confessed. So yeah, it was all about giving as good as you got on set, and no one was safe.

The Hunger Games cast kept things real with a healthy mix of pranks and camaraderie. They went through the grind of shooting those intense movies together, and a little bit of chaos off-screen helped keep it all fun.

So, next time you think of Jennifer Lawrence, remember this: crickets in a Tiffany’s box might’ve been the worst prank she got, but it’s definitely one of the best behind-the-scenes stories from Mockingjay.

