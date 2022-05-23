American actress and producer Jennifer Aniston has appeared in several blockbuster films and television shows but she is most widely recognised as Rachel Green in Friends. The sitcom ran from 1994 to 2004. During this time, the actress appeared on David Letterman’s The Late Late Show several times.

Advertisement

The two have a history of uncomfortable interviews. In fact, the comedian host is no stranger to uncomfortable interviews. Actresses like Lindsay Lohan, Cher, Madonna, Catherine Zena-Jones and Angelina Jolie have felt uncomfortable on his show.

Advertisement

Jennifer Aniston was no different. Last year David Letterman’s interview from 1998 went viral on social media. In what was termed a ‘hilarious interview’ has caught the eye of netizens, Jennifer Aniston fans could not help but notice the embarrassing scene wherein the Comedian-host was seen licking the Friends actress’s hair.

Jennifer was a sport about the entire ordeal, though looking back, it was hard to watch. Despite the embarrassing interaction, she once again appeared on the show. This time it was no different. The comedian host made her uncomfortable.

This jennifer aniston interview on David Letterman in 1998 is still disgusting to watch. pic.twitter.com/hEPT5jwVEZ — chloe (@okayaniston) February 19, 2021

In yet another awkward interview, David Letterman wouldn’t stop asking a certain question related to Jen’s private life. He began by complimenting her looks, “Wow, you look great. That’s a tremendous outfit and the reason that’s a tremendous outfit is that you have tremendous legs.”

Letterman then went on to ask how her co-star Vince Vaughn was doing. Jennifer Aniston, who was visibly uncomfortable with the question, tried to switch topics but Dave wouldn’t give up. He repeatedly asked her what was going on between the two. The actress kept things classy despite the repeated efforts to get it out of her.

David Letterman then joked, “Good luck with the film, and good luck with your non-going relationship with Vince Vaughn. That’s if you ever get together.” Nevertheless, she handles the situation skillfully.

Must Read: Sofia Vergara Boasts Her Heavenly Figure In An Almost Bare-B*tt Leopard Print Swimwear At The Age Of 49, Fans Say “You’re A Goddess”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram