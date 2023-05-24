Taylor Swift’s dating history goes back to the time the singer was just a teenager, and she has gone out with various Hollywood stars so far. One among them is Jake Gyllenhaal. Though their dating period was extremely brief, Jake and Taylor had quite a publicised break up. While it has been over a decade since the two parted ways, their breakup is still discussed, as Tay has reportedly written various songs about it.

Jake and Taylor were spotted backstage together while taping a Saturday Night Live episode in 2010. However, they were brought together by their mutual friend Gwyneth Paltrow, who often revealed she played cupid for the duo.

Jake and Taylor’s relationship lasted as long as the fall season, and the two entered 2011 single. Though their relationship was short-termed, Jake Gyllenhaal did go out of his way to impress his then-ladylove. In fact, he once spent over $165,000 (approx Rs 1.36 crores) on a single date with the Love Story singer.

It was back in 2010 when Jake Gyllenhaal was promoting his movie Love & Other Drugs in Europe and took out some time to be with Taylor Swift in London. As per a report by The Sun, the actor rented a private jet for his date, which cost him a whopping $165,000.

A source of the leading publication revealed, “Jake wanted some quality time with Taylor. If he hadn’t done this, they would have missed each other as he had to fly back to the States. He hired a jet which would easily have set him back $165,000.” After renting the jet, the Spider-Man: Far From Home star took Taylor to Luton, where they stayed in a luxurious suite at The Dorchester. Reportedly, per night cost of the suite was $8,841 (approx Rs 7.3 lakhs).

That sounds like a whopping amount for a date. However, things still seem to be bitter between Taylor Swift and Jake Gyllenhaal as the 33-year-old singer released her version of All Too Well last year, which was reportedly directed to the actor.

