Australian actor Hugh Jackman gained worldwide recognition for portraying the iconic character Wolverine in the X-Men film series, a role he played for nearly two decades. He has earned a massive fan following worldwide, but did you know once a female fan crossed all the limits and attacked him? Scroll down to know more.

The Aussie actor has been in the headlines recently over his divorce from his wife of 27 years, Deborra-Lee Furness. Their divorce came as a shock to many of his fans. They often faced trolling over their 13-year age gap, but they’d always blow it off.

In 2013, Hugh Jackman encountered 47-year-old Katherine Thurston at his gym. According to a New York Daily News report, Thurston allegedly threw a razor at him and expressed a desire to marry him. She informed the authorities that she had arrived in New York two months before the incident to become Jackman’s second wife.

“I want to marry him. This is not against the law. It is not against the law to have two wives,” Thurston told NYPD police. Thurston faced an arraignment in Manhattan Criminal Court on multiple misdemeanour charges, including menacing, stalking, harassment, and trespassing. She was also charged with criminal possession of a weapon, the black electric shaver she had used in the incident involving Jackman.

Fortunately, Hugh Jackman sustained no injuries during the incident at the Gotham Gym on Washington Street. “The most important thing is the security of my family. I am very appreciative of what the DA is doing,” he said. Thurston alleged that she initiated email correspondence with Jackman approximately a year ago. She went to the school attended by Jackman’s then seven-year-old daughter, Ava, and confronted the actor’s wife, Deborra-Lee Furness, outside the school premises.

“I am going to marry your husband,” she told Furness, according to police.

