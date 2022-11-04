Lebanese-American media personality Mia Khalifa is one of the most popular p*rnographic actress and webcam models. Her career choice was met with controversy in Middle East countries. After only working for three months, she left the adult film industry in 2015.

However, even after leaving the industry, the demons of her past keep catching up with her. Her videos often rank in the top spot on certain adult film sites. She had often claimed that she was alienated and felt anxiety even after quitting the adult film industry.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Back in 2019, Mia Khalifa shared her experience of working in the adult film industry with BBC Hard Talk. She revealed how several girls reached out to her after her then interview was published. “After the interview came out, people started reaching out. All of my emails – my manager checks them. When he gets stuff like that, he filters them and sends them to me. And reading the words of some of these girls, who have been s*x-trafficked and forced into porn, and all of these stories of girls whose lives have been ruined by it and by men, who have taken advantage of them, and by contracts that they didn’t even understand the jargon of, it makes me feel like, okay, maybe it was good that I started talking,” she said.

Then the former adult film actress revealed how she felt after leaving the p*rn world. She said, “I think post-traumatic stress kicks in mostly when I go in public. Because of the stares I get, I feel like people can see through my clothes. And it brings me deep shame. It makes me feel like I lost all rights to my privacy, which I did because I am just one Google search away.”

Mia Khalifa also revealed that her family was unaware of her stint in the adult film industry initially. However, when they later came to know about it, they disowned her.

For more updates on Hollywood news, tune into Koimoi.

Must Read: Florence Pugh Reveals She Was Asked To Make Changes To Her Body For Making It Big In Hollywood: “When I Could Be Naked…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram