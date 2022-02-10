Ed Sheeran has been contributing to English Pop Culture for quite a long time. The singer has been loved and appreciated by a large number of fans. While people from all around the world come to enjoy his live performances, did you know that once the British singer had revealed doing something really disgusting on stage?

Ed has gone to publish a total of 71 albums to present and each album is a super hit amongst fans. In 2021, the singer was placed from number four to number one on Billboard Artist 100 chart after he released “=”. Read on to know the disgusting secret the singer had once shared!

In an old interview, Ed Sheeran had revealed the incident that took place in one of his concerts. It so happened that the British singer had once pooped his pants, thinking that he just wanted to pass a fart. While talking about the topic with an Australian radio station Nova FM, Sheeran said “I actually misjudged a fart one time, which ended up being a shart.”

The Ed Sheeran continued to say, “It was like midway through a performance and I was really lively, and then halfway through I was like, ‘All right I’m just going to stand for the rest of the performance, and hope it’s over soon, and then go home and throw these trousers out!’”

Jeez, that would have been quite an awkward moment for the singer!

Meanwhile, the ‘Perfect’ singer’s last album was titled “=.” The album featured various popular songs like Tides, Shivers, First Time, Leave your life, Love in Slow motion, and much more. Till present, Sheeran has provided many top hits including Shape Of You, Perfect, Think Out Loud, I don’t care, which has had a lot of success amongst fans.

On the other hand, Ed Sheeran is happily ever after with Cherry Seaborn and tied the knot back in 2019. The two are parents to a baby girl Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran. Born in August 2020, the baby will be turning age two this year.

