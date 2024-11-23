Alright, here’s the deal: Daniel Radcliffe once got tangled in some super awkward vibes after cracking a joke about masturbation in an interview with Playboy. The convo kicked off with the interviewer asking about life on the Harry Potter set, and Radcliffe, just being his usual chill self, dropped a Louis C.K. line about discovering wanking at 11. “I didn’t skip a day,” he joked. No biggie, right? But of course, the internet went wild and somehow turned it into a rumor that Radcliffe was getting a little too cozy in his trailer during Potter shoots. Yeah, that’s not exactly what went down.

Naturally, Daniel wasn’t about to let that slip-up stand. In a follow-up chat with NME, he made sure to set the record straight: “It’s frustrating when you tell a story and say, ‘Yes, I wanked a lot when I was a teenager,’ but clearly I didn’t mean on set.” He quickly added, “Can you make this clear for me: I was not wanking during filming of Potter—I managed to restrain myself until I got home.”

Whew, okay, then. So, let’s recap: Daniel Radcliffe was just a regular teenager discovering himself, but not in front of Alan Rickman or Rupert Grint. “It would have been embarrassing to walk back on set and look the dignitaries of British acting royalty in the eye, knowing what I’d been doing!” Radcliffe added. Yeah, no kidding—imagine facing your co-stars with that on your mind!

To clarify, Daniel jokingly confessed to Playboy that he started exploring early, even before his teenage years, but never let it interfere with his Harry Potter duties. He was well aware of the delicate balance between teenage curiosity and maintaining some level of professionalism on set.

Let’s set the record straight: Daniel Radcliffe wasn’t in his Harry Potter trailer doing anything but casting spells and living the wizard life. The whole thing was weird, but it’s a prime example of how fast stories can get twisted. But Radcliffe? He took it all in stride, keeping it chill and funny and owning the situation like the legend he is. Mischief managed, for real.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: When Brie Larson Gave Chris Hemsworth A Challenge With Thor’s Hammer In An Iconic MCU Moment

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News