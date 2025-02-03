In her memoir, The Woman in Me, she set the record straight: after years of being scrutinized, controlled, and picked apart, Britney Spears wanted to take back something for herself.

“I’d been eyeballed so much growing up,” she wrote in an excerpt from People. “I’d been looked up and down, had people telling me what they thought of my body, since I was a teenager. Shaving my head and acting out were my ways of pushing back.”

Picture this: she had just left rehab, was fighting a brutal custody battle with Kevin Federline, and stepped outside—straight into a wall of 70 paparazzi cameras. So, she did what no one expected. Britney Spears grabbed the clippers and buzzed it all off.

But the moment of control didn’t last long. By 2008, her father, Jamie Spears, took over her life through a conservatorship that locked down everything—her money, her career, even her appearance. “I was made to understand that those days were now over,” she revealed. “I had to grow my hair out and get back into shape. I had to go to bed early and take whatever medication they told me to take.”

For over a decade, she was stuck in a system that treated her more like a product than a person. “The conservatorship stripped me of my womanhood, made me into a child,” she admitted. “I became more of an entity than a person onstage. I had always felt music in my bones and my blood; they stole that from me.”

After 13 years, she finally broke free in 2021. But looking back, that 2007 moment wasn’t a breakdown—it was Britney Spears refusing to be controlled.

