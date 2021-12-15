Keanu Reeves starrer The Matrix Resurrections is about to hit the theatres. It is the fourth instalment of the famous sci-fi series, which brought a big leap in the genre while giving the film enthusiasts a film that has now become iconic. The franchise garnered itself a huge fanbase, who love the concept, but there was this time when one fan took it too far and murdered someone thinking he was living in the Matrix.

For the unversed, the film is based on a world that is a simulated reality created by sentient machines in order to pacify and subdue the human population while their bodies’ heat and electrical activity are used as an energy source.

Back in 2003, The Guardian reported several cases where a person named Josh Cooke couldn’t differentiate between fantasy and reality. Being obsessed with The Matrix, Cooke owned a trenchcoat like the one worn by Keanu Reeves’ character Neo, and kept a poster of his hero on his bedroom wall, as per the report, which also stated that he bought a gun similar to the one used by Neo to fight evil.

In February of the year, Josh Cooke shot his parents and then called the police. As per the report, his lawyers said that he believed that he was living inside the Matrix. “After conducting an investigation, we concluded that our client was obsessed with the movie The Matrix,” Mani Fierro, one of Cooke’s defence attorneys, said on the chat show The O’Reilly Factor.

The same report states another time when a person committed a crime while believing to be living in the simulated reality. In San Francisco in 2000, a man named Vadim Mieseges killed his landlady and pleaded not guilty on grounds of insanity. After the police interviewed him, they said that the man had made “a reference to being sucked into the Matrix”.

These are just a few of the many times that people’s obsession over Keanu Reeves starrer The Matrix became so real that they went to such a brutal extent.

