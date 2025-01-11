Taraja Ramsess, known for his stunt work in Avengers and Black Panther, was killed in a devastating crash on October 31, 2023. The 41-year-old father was driving with his children when their car collided with a broken-down tractor-trailer near an exit on an Atlanta-area highway.

Tragically, Ramsess, his 13-year-old daughter Sundari, and newborn son Fugibo died instantly. His 10-year-old son Kisasi and a 3-year-old girl were rushed to the hospital in critical condition, but Kisasi later succumbed to his injuries.

The Avengers artist’s mother, Akili Ramsess, shared a heartfelt tribute on Instagram: “All who knew and met him know how special Taraja was. He had a deep capacity for love and loved his children more than all.” She described him as passionate about martial arts, motorcycles, and filmmaking.

“He had a wicked sense of humor yet could be as corny as can be,” she recalled, noting that his daughter Sundari, “Sunny,” shared his vibrant spirit. The family’s tragic loss has left many heartbroken.

Filmmaker Ava DuVernay, who worked with Ramsess at ARRAY, posted a tribute that captured his strength and character. “He walked like a king,” DuVernay wrote. “He was a part of our crew family. He left us last night forever in a way that makes the hearts of all who knew him break into a million pieces.”

She fondly remembered the Avengers stuntman for his deep love for his children, recalling a moment when they had to recruit crew members to appear in a scene due to a shortage of background actors. Ramsess was quick to join in, showing his commitment to both his work and family.

Friends and colleagues also paid tribute. X3 Sports trainer Tony Tucci described Ramsess as “an amazing person” who made those around him reflect on what truly mattered. “It makes you reflect and gives you a new perspective on everyone you need to call every day,” Tucci said.

Ramsess was known for his deep family values. He was often seen training with his children at the gym. His cousin, Pharaoh Hardee, echoed this sentiment, recalling how Ramsess was always present for his kids, whether getting them ready for school or taking them to the gym.

Ramsess’s life, full of love for his family and passion for his craft, came to a tragic end far too soon. His legacy will live on in the hearts of those who knew him—not just as a stuntman but as a devoted father, friend, and inspiration. The world lost an incredible person, and his absence is deeply felt by all who were fortunate enough to cross his path.

