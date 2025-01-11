Chris Hemsworth didn’t hold back when it came to giving fans a peek behind the madness of Extraction 2. The Australian actor returned as Tyler Rake in the explosive sequel to Extraction, and if you thought the first film was wild, Hemsworth’s behind-the-scenes footage proved the sequel took chaos to a whole new level.

“Just another quiet day on Extraction 2,” Hemsworth captioned an Instagram post. “Peaceful, serene. Just relaxing…” And then, boom—riots break out in what looks like a prison setting. People are literally set on fire (yeah, you read that right), and Hemsworth’s reaction? Classic. He jokingly asked, “Are they meant to be on fire?” because why not keep the humor going when things are literally burning up around you?

This wasn’t just another stunt video—this was Extraction 2 in full-on action mode. Hemsworth had been sharing sneak peeks of his stunts, including one where he effortlessly slid his arm into his jacket and kicked some serious ass while doing it. Because who needs downtime when you’re Chris Hemsworth, right?

Extraction 2 definitely didn’t shy away from upping the ante. Hemsworth himself described the sequel as “bigger and badder than the first.” And after the original film crushed Netflix with a mind-blowing 99 million hours watched in just 28 days, fans were hungry for even more explosive action.

The sequel once again teamed Hemsworth with director Sam Hargrave and screenwriter Joe Russo, who’d worked together on Endgame. With the Russo brothers on board as producers, they had plans to expand the Extraction franchise into something massive—a universe of films. And it wasn’t just about the action; the film also featured a star-studded cast, including Adam Bessa, Tinatin Dalaksihvili, and Patrick Newall.

Filming spanned Europe, from Prague and Vienna to Sydney, Australia. The locations only added to the adrenaline-pumping atmosphere. Chris Hemsworth and the cast tackled everything from prison riots to high-stakes action sequences. Also, Hemsworth wasn’t slowing down. His next big project? Thor: Love and Thunder—and if his Extraction stunts were anything to go by, he was gearing up for another level of action in the Marvel universe.

Extraction 2 was one of those sequels that made the wait totally worth it. With fiery chaos, smooth stunts, and Hemsworth bringing his usual charm, it was clear: Rake was back, and the action was bigger than ever!

