Jenna Ortega, who made her name with Netflix’s recently released hit series, ‘Wednesday’ once featured in an MCU movie that was highly praised by everyone. Any guesses on what role was that? Well, read ahead to find out which role did Jenna Ortega play in the MCU.

In case you are still wondering which movie was that, the answer is Iron Man 3. Released in 2013 the Iron Man 3 movie had Jenna Ortega as a child actor but her character mattered a lot to the overall plot of the MCU movie. Iron Man 3 marked Jenna Ortega’s first time acting in a movie.

Advertisement

Advertisement

During the filming of Iron Man 3, Jenna Ortega was 10 years old when she played the role of the Vice President’s daughter. In the movie, her character is not given any name but certainly played a major role in contributing to the story. Jenna’s character appeared shortly after Tony Stark had to make a call to Vice President Rodriguez to get him to safety. Read on to see how she was an important character in the movie.

Jenna Ortega’s character’s father, Vice President Rodriguez, played by Miguel Ferrer, was working with Aldrich Killian to overthrow the current government. Rodriguez was hopeful that Aldrich Killian’s Extremis program would help his daughter as was disabled and lost her leg. Due to his daughter, Rodriguez went on to compromise the government with Killian’s plan in return that his daughter would walk again in the future.

jenna ortega as the vice president's daughter in iron man 3 pic.twitter.com/SPZRQve1VL — mcu reactions & clips (@reactmcu) December 8, 2022

Netflix’s The Adam Family Spinoff, Wednesday series went on to shatter many viewership records and surprisingly emerged as a hit. The series has been loved by the audiences and many are waiting for the inevitable season 2 announcement.

Let us know what do you think about Jenna Ortega’s appearance in Iron Man 3.

Must Read: Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man 3 Poster Under Fire! Canadian Comic Book Company Files A Law Suit By Calling It A Rip-Off

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News