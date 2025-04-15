Can you imagine Shrek with Farley’s signature, boisterous energy? The green ogre would’ve been a whole different beast. Instead, we got Mike Myers, who definitely knocked it out of the park, but Farley’s Shrek could have been iconic in its own right.

Farley had already nailed about 80 to 90 percent of his lines before he passed away in 1997. If fate had played out differently, we could have had Farley’s voice leading the charge in the Shrek franchise, possibly even through a sequel (via Cheatsheet). But after his death, DreamWorks had to pivot fast, bringing in Myers to save the day. Farley’s Tommy Boy banter with Spade inspired Shrek and Donkey’s vibe – loud, goofy, and totally Farley-style fun.

But after the actor’s passing, DreamWorks rewrote the character to be a bit grumpier and more seasoned. Farley’s Shrek would have had a New York-tinged Wisconsin accent, while Myers switched it up with a Canadian one. But wait, Myers wasn’t satisfied, he re-recorded all of his lines with a Scottish accent, and guess what? They loved it so much they spent another $4 million redoing animation to match. No biggie, right?

Imagine Shrek with Farley’s infectious laugh, physicality, and over-the-top humor. Would it have been funnier? Probably. But Myers’ Scottish take is legendary now. While we’ll never know how Farley would have brought the role to life, it’s fun to think about what could have been.

Farley’s rise to fame was an all-in comedy ride. Born in Madison, Wisconsin, he made waves on Saturday Night Live and in classics like Wayne’s World and Billy Madison. His comedy was physical, loud, and unapologetically Farley. Yet, behind the laughs was a darker story. Farley struggled with addiction, a battle that eventually took his life in 1997, much like his idol, John Belushi. It was a devastating loss for Hollywood, and for fans who’d come to love him as the goofy, lovable guy who could make you laugh till it hurt.

If Farley had lived, who knows what Shrek might have turned into? Maybe he’d have taken the whole franchise to new heights. But in the end, we got Mike Myers’ iconic portrayal. And while we might never get the Farley Shrek we all imagine, his influence remains undeniable.

