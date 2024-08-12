Tom Cruise can still drive the crowd wild with his mere presence, as evidenced by a recent viral video showing a woman trying to kiss the movie star at the closing ceremony of the Olympics. However, the video has triggered a myriad of divisive reactions, with several people applauding the lady for shooting her shot with the movie star Tom Cruise while others invoked the age-old conundrum of “If a man did that to a woman?”

On August 11, 2024, Tom Cruise performed a wild stunt to mark the closing ceremony at the Paris Olympics. Tom Cruise, who is known for performing his own stunts, dove off the roof of the Stade de France and landed on the ground, only to be immediately assailed by a mob of fans who went wild for the movie star.

In a moment that has gone viral, a woman was seen grabbing Tom Cruise, attempting to kiss him on the cheek, and even coming close to planting a smooch on his lips. Shortly after, all of social media (and their grandmother) weighed in on the incident, which has drawn mixed reactions online.

While some stated that the incident made them “uncomfortable,” others contemplated the ramifications “if the roles were reversed…”

Imagine if the roles were reversed… — ham (@meme_cycle) August 11, 2024

While another user quipped “She Went For The Gold, Good For Her.”

She went for the Gold!! Good for her! 🎉🎉 — 𝕄𝕃 𝔸𝕘𝕦𝕚𝕝𝕒𝕣 (@myrnasword17) August 11, 2024

In response to the quip, another user asked, “If a man did that to a woman, would you say he went for the Gold? Good luck to him!”

that one woman trying to kiss tom cruise… that’s just embarrassing omg he didn’t ask for that — danique ☀️ (@povpercabeth) August 11, 2024

Meanwhile, some users found the whole ordeal embarrassing. They wrote: ‘That one woman trying to kiss Tom Cruise… that’s just embarrassing. Omg, he didn’t ask for that.

Another echoed the statement, noting, ‘That woman who just grabbed Tom Cruise to kiss him made me so uncomfortable…… wtf’.

Cruise was seemingly unfazed by the fan’s perceived assault and went to give a magnificent performance at the closing ceremony.

