R&B-pop singer Usher has shared a new video where he is seen having a ball with his kids, enjoying a fun little dance and taking it easy.

The R&B artiste, 44, shared a video on Tiktok in which he showcased his dance moves alongside his four kids which are: Usher ‘Cinco’ V, 15, Naviyd Ely, 14, Sovereign Bo, 2, and Sire Castrello, 1, People reported.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Usher shares Sovereign Bo and Sire Castrello with his girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea and is a dad to Usher V and Naviyd Ely with ex-wife Tameka Foster.

In the clip, the ‘Good Good’ singer and his kids stand near each other as they groove to ‘Wassup Gwayy’ by FamousSally & YB.

He added at the top of the video: “When they ask you to bring your kids to work…” and wrote at the bottom, “Our honest reaction.”

“My Twinnem,” he captioned the video.

The clip now has over a million views, and many of Usher’s fans have left comments to point out how much his kids have grown and look like their dad. One TikTok user wrote, “The fact that they all look like him is crazy.” Another added, “The boys are so tall. God bless your babies!”

In June, Usher gave another peek at family life by sharing photos with his kids on Instagram in honour of Father’s Day.

Captioning the post, he wrote: “Hold on to them while you can mannn… BIGS & littles” he wrote next to the intimate snapshots.

During an appearance on the ‘Tamron Hall Show’ in November, he opened up about making time for his children amid his busy schedule by saying it takes “dedication.”

“I try my hardest to base my schedule around the time that they’re not in school,” he said. “My youngest, the 1 and 2-year-olds, they’re here (in Las Vegas), while my two boys are now less interested in spending time with me, oddly.”

Must Read: Spider-Man: No Way Home Had A Fight Sequence Between Zendaya’s MJ & Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin But Was Scrapped Later? Marvel’s Concept Artist Spills Beans

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News