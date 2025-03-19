Universal Music Group has fired back at Drake, urging the court to toss out his lawsuit over Kendrick Lamar’s Not Like Us.

In a motion filed yesterday, the label didn’t hold back. They painted Drake as a sore loser who instigated a rap battle and lost, then turned to legal action instead of accepting defeat with the confidence he often portrays.

They claimed, “Drake lost a rap battle that he provoked and in which he willingly participated. Instead of accepting the loss like the unbothered rap artist he often claims to be, he has sued his own record label in a misguided attempt to salve his wounds.”

UMG Calls Out Drake’s Hypocrisy

UMG’s legal team dismissed the lawsuit as baseless, arguing it should be thrown out permanently. The label took a sharp jab at the rapper’s past stance on artistic expression in courtrooms, reminding everyone that less than three years ago, Drake was among the artists who signed a petition against using rap lyrics as legal evidence.

The motion said, “Drake was right then and is wrong now,” and continued to slam the rapper by saying, “Complaint’s unjustified claims against UMG are no more than Drake’s attempt to save face for his unsuccessful rap battle with Lamar.”

Defamation? UMG Says ‘Not Like Us’ Is Just Opinion

The record giant also challenged Drake’s defamation claims, stating that Not Like Us is packed with opinion and rhetorical jabs, not factual assertions, making any allegations of malice legally weak. They also pointed out the irony of Drake expecting full support for his diss tracks while objecting to Lamar’s.

Drake’s Attorney Fires Back

Drake’s attorney, Michael J. Gottlieb, wasted no time in firing back, saying, “UMG wants to pretend that this is about a rap battle in order to distract its shareholders, artists, and the public from a simple truth: a greedy company is finally being held responsible for profiting from dangerous misinformation that has already resulted in multiple acts of violence.”

He continued, “This motion is a desperate ploy by UMG to avoid accountability, but we have every confidence that this case will proceed and continue to uncover UMG’s long history of endangering, abusing, and taking advantage of its artists.”

The Core of Drake’s Lawsuit

Drake’s lawsuit, filed in January, accuses Universal of deliberately pushing Not Like Us into viral territory, despite its incendiary claims. The track, he alleges, falsely paints him as a criminal and fuels dangerous calls for vigilante action.

Universal, for its part, has denied these accusations, arguing in a separate Texas case that Drake has no solid proof they intentionally boosted the song’s reach. Now, with both sides digging in, this legal showdown is shaping up to be just as intense as the rap battle that sparked it.

