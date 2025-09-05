A brand-new trailer alongside a new set of posters for Tron: Ares has been released by Disney. The highly anticipated third installment of the Tron franchise is a follow-up to Disney’s 1982 seminal science fiction film, Tron, and the 2010 sequel, Tron: Legacy.

Tron: Ares Gets New Trailer & Posters

As ticket sales for Tron: Ares went live, Disney shared a string of new posters customized for IMAX and Screen X release on social media. These posters carry a standard red-themed graphic and feature different glimpses of Jared Leto’s character and his digital realm, which aims to take over the human world. The posters also mention the movie’s official release date.

In addition to the posters, Disney also released a new trailer. As seen in the clip, Leto takes on the role of a highly sophisticated Program, Ares, who is sent from the digital realm into the human world on a dangerous mission, marking humankind’s first encounter with A.I. beings. It also features a new song by Grammy award-winning band Nine Inch Nails, titled As Alive As You Need Me To Be.

When Is Tron: Ares Releasing In Theatres?

The film will be released in the US and India on October 10, 2025. Directed by Joachim Rønning, it stars Jared Leto, Greta Lee, Evan Peters, Hasan Minhaj, Jodie Turner-Smith, Arturo Castro, Cameron Monaghan, with Gillian Anderson and Jeff Bridges. Sean Bailey, Jeffrey Silver, Justin Springer, Jared Leto, Emma Ludbrook, and Steven Lisberger are the producers, with Russell Allen serving as executive producer.

