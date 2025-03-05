Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce looked visibly shaken following a crushing Super Bowl defeat in New Orleans on February 9 as he trudged off the field to meet his loved ones. However, he was not the only one who was dejected with the outcome.

The 35-year-old’s downcast girlfriend, Taylor Swift, was equally among them, but her disappointment seemed to stem from more than just the game’s fallout.

🚨| Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce while celebrating the Chiefs Super Bowl win! #SuperBowl Travis: "Was it electric?" Taylor: "It was unbelievable. One of the craziest things I've ever experienced!"🥺 pic.twitter.com/BkFtwzsyfT — The Eras Tour (@tswifterastour) February 12, 2024

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift: A Season of No Highs, Only Lows

The power couple seems to be navigating a rough patch as they both grapple with unexpected challenges in their careers, fields where many consider them to be the very best.

The three-time Super Bowl winner had just ended an electrifying season on a bitter note, missing out on what could have been a historic three-peat for his team, and the pop icon had also wrapped up her record-shattering world tour only to walk away empty-handed at the Grammys, losing in all six categories she was nominated for.

For a couple that has spent much of their relationship soaring “high in the clouds” since they got together in 2023, these setbacks hit hard.

Taylor Swift’s Vision: Marriage and Starting a Family

According to an insider, reality has finally caught up with them, shattering the fantasy bubble they’d been floating in.

But Swift isn’t one to dwell on losses, for she sees a way forward. Those close to her say she believes marriage and starting a family “ASAP” could be just the thing to reinvigorate both of them.

Many had speculated that a Chiefs victory might lead to a grand, confetti-filled proposal right there on the field, paving the way for Kelce to retire on a high note and build a future with Swift.

Pat McAfee on Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift: "A lot of people think he could potentially get distracted by Taylor, I think he gets motivated by Taylor. I think those two being together makes them both want to continue to grow and get even better"@PatMcAfeeShow pic.twitter.com/cV9BbFceEl — BBQ Chiefs (@BBQChiefs) February 27, 2025

Travis Kelce’s Internal Struggle: Football vs The Future

However, with the dream scenario slipping away, Kelce now finds himself torn. He has spoken openly about the brutal demands of a 12-season career and the constant battle between pushing forward and knowing when to walk away.

“It can drive you crazy,” he said on his New Heights podcast and admitted he’s been “kicking the can down the road” when it comes to retirement, struggling with the idea of leaving the game behind.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)

Despite having financial security and other career opportunities, including a potential future in acting, Kelce isn’t ready to hang up his cleats just yet. According to sources, he still wants to go out on top, but that may not align with Swift’s timeline.

She’s reportedly eager to take the next step, hoping for wedding bells and a family sooner rather than later. While she would support Kelce through another season if that’s what he truly wants, those close to her say she’s privately hoping he’ll choose a different path, one that leads away from the field and toward a future together.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Ranking Oscar Nominated Best Films As Per Box Office Collections: Wicked, Dune & Others That Broke Records Globally!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News