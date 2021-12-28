Tom Holland could end up earning around $10 million for Spider-Man 4. The actor recently appeared in his third standalone film as the wall-crawling superhero in Marvel Phase Four’s Spider-Man: No Way Home. The movie is breaking several records. It has become the highest-grossing film of 2021 and has received near-perfect audience ratings on Rotten Tomatoes.

Moreover, the movie also crossed $1 billion at the global box office and reached the milestone just 12 days after it was released and surpassed the opening of Avengers: Infinity War. Amidst all the buzz created by the movie, talks about a fourth part are making the rounds.

Now, as reported by Screen Rant, Tom Holland‘s salary for Spider-Man 4 could end up being $10 million. The actor has entered stardom due to his portrayal of the superhero. It is obvious that his fee for playing the character over the period of time would increase. For his previous two standalone films as the superhero, the actor made between $2-5 million.

However, it was also previously reported that the actor is demanding a pay hike in his salary. Taking this into consideration, it is possible if Tom Holland received $10 million for Spider-Man 4. Meanwhile, recently the actor clapped back at veteran director Martin Scorsese over his controversial words over the Marvel films.

While speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Holland said, “You can ask Martin Scorsese ‘Would you want to make a Marvel movie?’. But he doesn’t know what it’s like because he’s never made one. I’ve made Marvel movies, and I’ve also made movies that have been in the [Oscars] conversation, and the only difference is one is much more expensive than the other.”

“But the way I break down the character, the way the director etches out the arc of the story and characters — it’s all the same, just done on a different scale. So I do think they’re real art,” Tom Holland added.

When it comes to the potential Spider-Man 4, there are a lot of chances that the actor will be paid $10 million for his role.

