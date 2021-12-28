There is no stopping Spider-Man: No Way Home as the film is continuing to collect in the second week as well. After bringing in 6.75 crores on the second Friday, the film has now added 4.45 crores more to its total. The drop from weekend to the weekdays is reasonable and from here it should be stable for the next three days without much of a drop since the festive season is on.

Of course, in the second weekend the collections will shoot up again and though Jersey is also arriving on Friday, it won’t have as massive a release as ‘83 which means the Marvel superhero film will continue to get the the kind of showcasing that is required for patrons to give it a dekko over the last weekend of 2021.

The year had been largely bad for the exhibition and distribution circle with lack of releases but it will end on a high with Spider-Man: No Way Home doing quite well and emerging as a blockbuster. It has done well in bringing audiences back in theatres and that’s what matters eventually, whether it’s a Hindi film (Sooryavanshi), Telugu film (Pushpa) or a Hollywood film. The Tom Holland starrer has already collected 179.92 crores* and the 200 Crore Club would have a new entrant before the year comes to a close.

