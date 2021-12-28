Marvel CEO Kevin Feige has opened up about Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man’s influence on Tom Holland’s Spider-Man. Holland just appeared in Spider-Man: No Way Home and has become MCU’s one of the biggest films ever. Moreover, several fans and even the Avengers: Endgame director Joe Russo thinks that Tom is carrying on the legacy left by RDJ.

Russo previously shared that he believes Tom is taking over the soul of the MCU. He also said that the reason why the actor was cast as the superhero was because he’s a really dynamic and charismatic actor.

Now, while speaking to Pinkvilla, Marvel boss Kevin Feige and Sony Pictures Producer Amy Pascal were asked whether Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man, aka Tony Stark, will always have an impact on Tom Holland’s Peter Parker’s narrative as we go forward with more Spider-Man movies.

“Well, I think Tony Stark was one of MCU Peter’s biggest mentors, and mentors always stay with us, to a certain extent, but this movie, very much, if you saw in the last Spider-Man movie – Far From Home, is about growth and is about maturity and is about growing up and going beyond your mentor as well,” Kevin Feige said while, Amy Pascal added, “Right, It really is a rights of passage story for Peter.”

Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man has been a mentor for Tom Holland’s Spider-Man in the previous films. His death in Avengers: Endgame has been an emotional journey for the wall-crawler, and even in Spider-Man: No Way Home, there are moments where any Marvel fan could see that Peter needed Tony’s advice.

Will the future Spider-Man films see Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man’s influence on Tom Holland’s Peter Parker, or will Peter grow and go beyond his mentor, as said by MCU boss Kevin Feige?

