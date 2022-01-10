Tom Cruise turns into Iron Man in new fan art, and we are enjoying the Tony Stark variant. Even though the actor has no history with the Marvel Cinematic Universe, he was one of the first considerations by Marvel for the part of the armoured Avenger. However, ultimately they went with Robert Downey Jr, and the rest is history.

As per some reports, Cruise felt that the role wouldn’t work and hence didn’t accept the offer. But we can imagine the actor as the superhero. He is not anonymous to crazy action sequences, as seen in his famous film series Mission Impossible.

Now, this new fan art by Rahan Nejraoui reimagines Iron Man and helps us further conceptualise Tom Cruise as the Avenger. The artwork portrays a battered Cruise in armour that resembles the Mark 43 suit seen in Avengers: Age of Ultron, complete with the character’s iconic facial hair.

The artist posted the art on Instagram and stated in the caption that he was inspired by the tale of Tom Cruise’s original casting as Iron Man, as well as rumors about the upcoming Doctor Strange sequel featuring Cruise as a Variant in a cameo appearance.

For the unversed, there are some rumours going around that the Top Gun actor will finally be getting his chance to play the armoured hero in Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. It is also said that the film will feature multiple characters from past Marvel films that are “non-MCU.”

“Heard some rumors that Tom Cruise may appear as a Tony Stark variant in Doctor Strange Multiverse of Madness,” reads the caption. If the rumours turn out to be true then it will be interesting to see the Mission Impossible actor as Iron Man or its variant. But meanwhile, fans can enjoy imagining him as the hero through this amazing fan art.

