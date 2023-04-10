Actor Timothee Chalamet is ready to play Bob Dylan on the big screen and he will be doing his own singing.

Director James Mangold teased his upcoming movie during the Star Wars Celebration in London. His declaration has sent his fans into a frenzy and they want to know every detail about it. Luckily, the filmmaker has dropped some major hints. Scroll on to learn more.

As per Variety, James revealed the news during an interview with Collider. He was also asked if the ‘Bones and All‘ actor Timothee Chalamet would sing in the movie as well and he answered, “Of course!”

The ‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’ director James Mangold talked about the moment in time the film starring Timothee Chalamet will take place, which he expects to start filming in August.

“It’s such an amazing time in American culture and the story of Bob – a young 19-year-old Bob Dylan coming to New York with like two dollars in his pocket and becoming a worldwide sensation within three years,” James told the publication.

“First being embraced into the family of folk music in New York and kind of outrunning them at a certain point as his star rises so beyond belief,” the director continued. It is obvious that Timothee Chalamet was meant for the role.

James Mangold added, “It’s such an interesting true story at about such an interesting moment in the American scene, different characters from Woody Guthrie to Bob Dylan, to Pete Seeger to Joan Baez, all have a role to play in this movie.”

It was back in January 2020 when Searchlight confirmed the Bob Dylan biopic with Mangold and Chalamet attached.

At the time of the announcement, it wasn’t known if Timothee Chalamet would sing Dylan’s songs but it was known that he had started taking guitar lessons in preparation for the role.

