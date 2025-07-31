Over the years, several films have entered the coveted $1 billion box office club while also earning widespread critical acclaim. This elite group includes titles like Top Gun: Maverick, Avengers: Endgame, Avatar, Skyfall, The Dark Knight, Titanic, and Jurassic Park, among others.

But none of these blockbuster giants holds the highest Rotten Tomatoes score within the billion-dollar club. So, which films have earned that distinction and outscored even Avatar and Avengers: Endgame while grossing over a billion dollars worldwide? As it turns out, there are not one, but two, and they’re tied with the same score. Read on to discover which films they are and where to stream them.

1. Toy Story 3 (2010)

Director – Lee Unkrich

– Lee Unkrich Rotten Tomatoes Critics’ Score – 98%

– 98% Box Office Worldwide – $1.07 billion

– $1.07 billion Streaming On – Jio Hotstar

Plot: The third installment in the Toy Story film series follows Andy as he leaves for college, but his beloved toys are mistakenly donated to a daycare center instead of being stored in the attic. To return home, they must plan a daring escape from their unpredictable new surroundings. The film features the voices of Tom Hanks as Woody, Tim Allen as Buzz Lightyear, Joan Cusack as Jessie, and Ned Beatty as Lotso.

RT Critics’ Consensus – Deftly blending comedy, adventure, and honest emotion, Toy Story 3 is a rare second sequel that really works.

2. Zootopia (2016)

Directors – Byron Howard & Rich Moore

– Byron Howard & Rich Moore Rotten Tomatoes Critics’ Score – 98%

– 98% Box Office Worldwide – $1.02 billion

– $1.02 billion Streaming On – Jio Hotstar

Plot: The animated buddy-cop comedy is set in the city of Zootopia, where anthropomorphic animals live in harmony. The story follows Officer Judy Hopps (Ginnifer Goodwin), the first rabbit on the city’s police force, as she teams up with a sly con-artist fox (Jason Bateman) to solve a mysterious case and uncover a larger conspiracy.

RT Critics’ Consensus – The brilliantly well-rounded Zootopia offers a thoughtful, inclusive message that’s as rich and timely as its sumptuously state-of-the-art animation — all while remaining fast and funny enough to keep younger viewers entertained.

