Recently, at an event, Justin Bieber’s doppelganger was found taking advantage of the crowd while performing at XS Nightclub at the Wynn on Saturday night. This imposter has been identified as Dylan Desclos. He likes to dress up like Bieber and even appeared in various events looking like him over the last eight years. Desclos fooled the night’s DJ, Gryffin, and got himself on the stage at XS club. After recognizing the mistake, he has been banned from the club and denied further future entry. Scroll ahead to know what happened.

What Was The Chaos That Happened In XS Nightclub?

Talking about the scene that happened at the XS Nightclub, Wynn spokesperson Michael Weaver shared, “After an elaborate and multi-step ruse by him and his advance team, a Justin Bieber impersonator was granted access to the XS stage. As soon as the error was recognized, he was removed from the resort and denied future entry.”

Desclos tried to gain access to the party by putting up a great act. As per reports, his team made a great effort while claiming that they are Bieber’s new team, as recently, the singer made some changes to his management team. The whole thing peaks when Gryffin announced, “We’ve got Justin Bieber in the house,” boosting the public’s energy even more. Later, when he understood his mistake, things had already gone out of hand. In a social media post, the headliner accepted how he got duped and fell into the trap unknowingly.

In the video clip, he says, “After 4 minutes and 27 seconds of what sounded like Justin Bieber, I found out the worst news imaginable.” After he finished his set, as he was returning to his hotel room, he found out that it was all fake. His mouth fell wide open and he can be heard saying, “No way!” Fifteen minutes later, in his hotel suite, Gryffin said, “I literally thought, he put on a lot of weight since the album dropped.” Desclos can be seen in a black zipper hoodie and even performed ‘Sorry’ onstage. He even got a $10K bill.

Who Is Dylan Desclos?

Dylan Desclos has been impersonating Justin Bieber for many years now, and he is quite committed to this whole persona. He flaunts a lot of tattoos similar to Bieber; he even sports the pop star’s latest buzz cut. Anyone can get confused upon seeing him. Desclos’s official account later clarified it by stating, “For your information, it wasn’t me who pretended to be the real Justin, it was my team who was behind it. Well, clearly I was the one who passed but I always say I’m the lookalike …”

Once, Desclos told NeedToKnow.co.uk (via Neon), “A look or signature style I would say I have of Justin’s is the same tattoos as him. A lot of people told me that I look like Justin Bieber in the past, however, I do make sure to dress like him. I think our similarities look-wise are some points of our faces, and definitely our attitudes.”

