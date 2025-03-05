Popular Hollywood actress Alexandra Daddario, known for her roles in projects like The White Lotus, Baywatch, Mayfair Witches, and more, has listed her sweet abode on sale. Recently, the star and her husband, Andrew Form, have become parents to their first child, and amid this, they sold their Mid-Century Modern home in Los Angeles for a whopping sum.

Before welcoming their child, the couple had bought this post-and-beam house in May 2023 for $2.8 million, as recorded by PropertyShark Show. But do you know how much they sold the property for? Scroll ahead to find out the truth.

After a year’s stay in the house, in August 2024, Alexandra Daddario and Andrew Form turned around and put the four-bedroom, wood-and-glass apartment on sale for $2.925 million. However, it was sold last week for $2.9 million. Yes, that’s right. The property was dubbed an ‘architectural treehouse’ in the listing with David Offer of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties. As per the listings, the 1950s residence has been stated as “was restored and remodeled with great taste, style and sensitivity to the classic original architecture.”

The property spans over 2,400 square feet and features walls of glass, sun-filled spaces, an office, a family room, a deck that wraps around, a yard with a sauna, and a swimming pool, according to the listing. Their house also has beautiful interiors, keeping the period theme in mind. The titles that have been used in the bathroom to the wood ceilings, the gorgeous statement fireplace that separates the open-plan kitchen and the dining and living room – everything can be considered as thoughtful.

Though neither Alexandra Daddario nor David Offer has commented on it, reports have been rife about their house being sold. For those who don’t know, the Baywatch actress shared her baby’s arrival on October 31, 2024, with an Instagram post. Announcing the birth, she posted a photo of the hospital bassinet with mini candies scattered on top and wrote a humorous caption that read, “I thought this was a weird bowl of candies.”

She didn’t reveal the gender or name of her child. The 38-year-old actress tied the knot with the producer, Andrew Form (55 years old), in July 2022 in a romantic private ceremony in New Orleans. Form was previously married to actress Jordana Brewstar and has two kids with her – Rowan and Julian. However, Alexandra Daddario and Andrew Form announced their pregnancy in July last year, leaving their fans too excited about their new journey. Their friends and family had shared congratulatory messages on the posts.

Well, we wish the newbie parents all the best. But what are your thoughts about them selling their LA home for $2.9 million? Let us know.

