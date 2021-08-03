Advertisement

After the release of The Suicide Squad in some parts of the world, fans from all over the world cannot wait for the film to be released in their country. Those who have already watched it, couldn’t stop from sharing their reviews on social media.

However, there are a few lucky people who got a surprise of a lifetime while watching James Gunn’s film. During an early screening of the movie in Detroit, Michigan, an actor from the film showed up. After that, the fans went wild.

The WWE superstar who plays the role of the Peacemaker in The Suicide Squad showed up at an early screening of the movie. He was in town for the WWE live event at Little Caesars Arena. The actor crashed the screening for the movie at Birmingham 8.

James Campbell from WRIF-FM enthusiastically yelled while introducing John Cena, “He’s the star of “The Suicide Squad.” He’s the Peacemaker himself. Everybody make some noise for John Cena.” After that, the actor took the mic and talked to the audience who went nuts. Cena stayed there for a couple of minutes. He also threw some shirts into the crowd before leaving.

Many fans went to Twitter to share this amazing experience.

saw an early screening of #TheSuicideSquad today and @JohnCena made a surprise appearance and tossed me a shirt. not bad for a Sunday!! pic.twitter.com/OARTt0V2RU — Evan Lian (@evanlian_) August 1, 2021

Got to surprise an audience at one of our advanced screenings of #TheSuicideSquad tonight with @JohnCena!! Nights like tonight make me love my job even more. pic.twitter.com/TwS5SOhBh1 — JEN (@jenhernandez) July 31, 2021

Cena told the audience which was filled with both fans and critics, “There’s a lot of buzz, a lot of great reviews and it comes out in theatres on Friday. “I really hope you enjoy it. You’re not ready for what you’re about to see, but you’ll see something I believe is spectacular and I hope you do, too.”

The Suicide Squad is set to hit the theatres on 6th August. Directed and written by James Gunn, the film features Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, Sylvester Stallone, Viola Davis, Jai Courtney and Peter Capaldi, along with John Cena.

