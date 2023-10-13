The Exorcist: Believer is the latest horror movie everybody is talking about. For both good and bad reasons.

Though the direct sequel to 1973’s The Exorcist has stumbled at the box office thanks to poor reviews, many people still want to see the film. If you’re looking to watch the movie from the comfort of your own home, you needn’t worry.

The Exorcist: Believer will eventually be able to stream on Peacock. Afterward, the movie will then be available on Amazon Prime about four months later.

Universal movies hit streaming platforms up to 120 days after the premiere of the film. The exact timeframe can differ depending on how successful the film is at the box office. For example, if The Exorcist: Believer does well throughout October (which tends to be a good time for horror films, thanks to Halloween), then Peacock may not stream the movie until exactly 120 days after the film’s premiere.

According to IGN, this can result in audiences not being able to view the new horror film on Peacock until either December 2023 or even January 2024.

This all depends on how the film continues to do while in theaters. Before the film’s premiere at the beginning of October, many analysts and fans assumed the movie would do quite well at the box office. After all, this is the first direct sequel of the iconic Exorcist film.

But bad reviews quickly derailed the anticipated box office outlook. Though the film has finally hit $50 million at the box office, there’s no telling how the movie will fare during its second week. Audiences may flock to theaters to see it despite bad reviews if they’re looking for a horror film this fall.

The Exorcist from 1973, meanwhile, is currently available to stream on Max.

