The Crow Box Ofice (North America): Rupert Sanders' $50 Million Reboot Off To A Disappointing Start After Earning Over $600K In Previews

Rupert Sanders’s reboot of the 1994 goth superhero classic The Crow failed to soar at the box office. The new take on the dark 1989 comic book starring Bill Skarsgård and FKA Twigs was off to a disappointing start, with Thursday night previews raking in just over $600K.

The fifth instalment in the franchise was not well received by critics. The Crow landed 21% on Rotten Tomatoes, with critics slamming the film as “Deary and Poorly Placed.” The low score is a far cry from the 86% the 1994 movie holds on the site.

The Los Angeles Times Described the film as “an anti-entertainment protest.” Meanwhile, Mashable said, “Ugly, incoherent, and ultimately cynical, The Crow evokes the words of wisdom from another horror movie about resurrected corpses on a rampage: Sometimes dead is better.”

The negative reviews reflected the box office performance. According to Deadline, The Crow raked in just $650 thousand in previews, which will reportedly lead to a $6 to $7 million opening weekend haul.

The Crow came in below Channing Tatum’s film Blink Twice, which also debuted on Thursday, raking in $820,000 in previews. However, Blink Twice, with a reported budget of $20 Million, is tracking to earn $10 million in the opening weekend. This suggests the odds of Zoe Kravitz’s directorial debut succeeding at the box office are higher than that of The Crow.

Meanwhile, neither of the new entries landed in the top three spots at the domestic box office, which were retained by Alien Romulus, Deadpool & Wolverine, and It Ends With Us.

Rupert Sanders film The Crow, spent more than a decade stuck in development before Skarsgård signed on to play the title character. Bradley Cooper, Luke Evans, and Jason Momoa were also involved in the project before leaving for undisclosed reasons.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates.

Must Read: Bennifer Fiasco Continues As Jennifer Lopez Wants To Change Her Last Name Amid Divorce With Ben Affleck

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News