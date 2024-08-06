2012 will go down as one of the most devastating year in soap opera history. After 25 years of playing daytime TV heartthrob Ridge Forrester on The Bold and the Beautiful, Ronn Moss shocked fans by announcing his exit from the show.

Ronn Moss’ exit came weeks after reports alleged that he was holding off on signing The Bold and The Beautiful contract after he was being asked to take a significant pay cut. According to an interview in 2012 with Michael Fairman TV, the pay cut didn’t sit well with the iconic soap star who helped put the daytime drama The Bold and The Beautiful on the map, drawing worldwide viewers.

In the interview, Ronn Moss revealed he felt the pay cut was unnecessary, noting the show’s decision to low-ball him for the upcoming season showed he was not valued.

When asked if, after 25 years, he felt undervalued when the show asked him to take a significant cut, Moss said, “It was definitely a sign to re-evaluate what is going to be important here.”

Moss added, “I want to feel appreciated,” noting there were plenty of other ways to make budget cuts. He said, “I feel that for what we were doing, there was no reason to cut like that. There are plenty of other ways to make those kinds of cuts.”

Moss shared the pay cut didn’t sit well with him, revealing, “There is a respect that all of a sudden doesn’t seem to be there.”

Ronn Moss noted he wanted to move to a place where he felt appreciated, adding, “I am not going to be taken so for granted.”

After his The Bold and The Beautiful exit, Ronn Moss appeared on the digital soap “The Bay” until 2020.

