Taylor Swift has long cultivated an A-list circle of friends, mixing Hollywood heavyweights with top music stars. Her social life has always captured headlines, from her iconic “Bad Blood” crew to recent outings with Emma Stone, Zoë Kravitz, and Sophie Turner. With her official engagement to Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce, fans are buzzing about who might make it to their wedding, especially which music legends and celebrities could attend.

Selena Gomez and the Haim Sisters: Likely Bridesmaids

Several of Swift’s longtime friends have been by her since her rise to fame. Selena Gomez, who has been close to Taylor since 2008, is likely to attend and could play a role in the wedding party. The Haim sisters, Danielle, Este, and Alana, who have performed and appeared alongside Swift for years, are also strong contenders. Ice Spice, seen hanging out with Swift’s circle at the Super Bowl, could also make an appearance.

🎥 | Taylor Swift and Haim Sisters performing “no body, no crime” while wearing their “Bejeweled” gowns from the music video at #TStheErasTour pic.twitter.com/qrxTf2xStx — Taylor Swift News (@blessedswifty) July 29, 2023

What About Ed Sheeran, Lana Del Rey, and Sabrina Carpenter?

Pop punk fans could see Hayley Williams of Paramore at the wedding. The two, introduced through Swift’s mother at a Grammy party, have maintained a strong bond with collaborations, joint performances, and mutual support.

Other likely attendees include Ed Sheeran, with whom Swift enjoys long catch-ups, and Lana Del Rey, whom Swift praised during her 2024 Grammy win. Sabrina Carpenter, who opened for Swift on her Eras Tour and collaborated on her upcoming album The Life of a Showgirl, also seems a likely guest.

Uncertain Invitations: Jack Antonoff and Bad Bunny

Not every name is guaranteed in Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding. Jack Antonoff, once a near-constant collaborator, has been surrounded by rumors of a cooling friendship. His absence from Swift’s upcoming album and silence about her engagement have made fans speculate, making his invitation less sure.

Bad Bunny is another wildcard. He has a growing connection with Kelce through acting and has publicly praised Swift, so his presence is possible, though not definite.

Travis Kelce & Bad Bunny em ‘Happy Gilmore 2’🍯🐻🤣 pic.twitter.com/7qMR1ValON — Update Tayvis❤️‍🔥 (@updatetayvis) July 25, 2025

Rock Legends in Taylor Swift’s Circle

Rock legends might also join the celebration. Stevie Nicks has been a mentor and friend since 2010, performing and collaborating with Swift.

Stevie Nicks recording Taylor Swift as she dedicates a song to her and you want me to listen to stan twitter vibes?!?! THIS IS REAL LIFE pic.twitter.com/kqCNHDiF6b — ✩ CEL ✩ (@moonlithoax) June 30, 2024

Mick Jagger, who has shared stages with Swift multiple times, could also be part of the lineup. Bon Jovi and Elton John, admirers of Swift’s work, have performed alongside her and could easily make the guest list.

The truth is, Swift’s circle is so vast and influential that the final wedding list could take hours even to imagine. One thing is sure: whoever attends will witness a gathering of some of the most impressive talent and friendships in the music world, all coming together to celebrate Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.

