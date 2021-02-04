Actress Taraji P. Henson says she feels embarrassed when she recalls feeling suicidal during the coronavirus pandemic last year.

Advertisement

“It’s very real. There are so many people, right now especially in this time that we’re dealing with in history, that they’re contemplating. Every day is a struggle. I found myself struggling with not knowing or just giving up,” Henson told ‘Entertainment Tonight’, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Advertisement

“You feel embarrassed to have those thoughts, and why? Why should you feel embarrassed? That is a real thought that you’re having in real time. Don’t shun it. It’s real. Deal with it,” Taraji P. Henson added.

Taraji P. Henson had last year shared that she considered taking her own life at the height of the pandemic. Henson said that she found herself in a “dark place”.

Henson discussed her worries with a friend and her suicidal thoughts quickly subsided.

Taraji P. Henson added: “One day I just blurted it out to my girlfriend. She called me in the morning and I was like, ‘You know I thought about killing myself last night.’ And, (I said) ‘Oh my god, I feel so much better. I’m not gonna do it now’.”

What are your thoughts on Henson being embarrassed about having suicidal thoughts amid the pandemic? Tell us in the comments below.

Must Read: Kanye West Moves 500 Pairs Of Sneakers Out Of Kim Kardashian’s House As They Head For Divorce?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube