Sydney Sweeney stole the spotlight as she sizzled in a sultry brown bikini, basking under the Florida sun with her fiancé, Jonathan Davino.

Their luxurious day included jet skiing adventures near her sprawling $13.5 million waterfront estate, a picture-perfect retreat complete with an infinity pool, bar, and private boat launch.

Sydney Sweeney jet skiing near her $13.5 million Florida beachfront mansion. pic.twitter.com/Ts7mFp2vKS — Favs Pop Culture (@favspopculture) January 1, 2025

Sydney Sweeney Purchased the Multimillion Dollar Estate in June

The ‘Euphoria’ star exuded effortless charm, pairing her chic swimwear with sleek black sunglasses and a life jacket before taking off on the jet ski with her partner.

This lavish lifestyle comes after her stunning June purchase of the multimillion-dollar mansion, a haven just a short 30-minute ride from Key West.

However, it is not clear if she bought the mansion alone or with her 41-year-old fiance, with whom she got engaged in 2022 after 4 years of relationship.

Sydney Sweeney Recently Defended Herself from Body-Shaming Trolls

Sweeney, 27, wasn’t just about leisure; she’s recently silenced body-shaming trolls with her unapologetic confidence and rigorous training for her role in the Christy Martin biopic. She let her post walk the talk and left the caption blank.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sydney Sweeney (@sydney_sweeney)

The actress revealed back in October last month that she was filming the David Michôd-directed biopic after paparazzi photographed her in costume.

“Over the past few months, I’ve been immersed in training to bring to life the story of an incredible woman – a true champion who fought battles both inside and outside the ring,” she wrote on Instagram at the time.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sydney Sweeney (@sydney_sweeney)

Whether soaking up the sun, taking a dip in her massive pool, or flipping tires in preparation for the ring, Sweeney continues to captivate with her boldness and resilience.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Jake Gyllenhaal’s Hilariously Awkward ‘Lord of the Rings’ Audition That Made Peter Jackson Facepalm—Here’s Why

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News