There are just a few movies that can sustain the buzz around them even after a year of their release. One such movie came out of the Marvel Cinematic Universe mill last year and took every aspect of the cinema world by storm including the box office and of course the audience. Spider-Man: No Way Home turned out to be the most iconic Spidey movie that brought not one but three Peter Parkers under the same umbrella. Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire, and Andrew Garfield shined brighter than ever giving us a memorable movie.

While everything was brilliant and intriguing, the movie also marked the end of the contract for Tom Holland, who was promised a trilogy and he even got it, and a successful one. While he wore the suit for his third standalone film in Spider-Man: No Way Home, fans knew this wasn’t the last time, but there is going to be a long wait until we see him next.

Over the past 10 or so months after Spider-Man: No Way Home was released in December 2021, the rumour mill has been churning out unconfirmed gossip at light speed, which has linked Tom Holland to multiple projects claiming them to be his comebacks. Adding to the list now is not a movie but a show and you will be surprised. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

As per the viral Twitter handle MCU Source who have earlier given out some wild speculations about the Disney Projects, Tom Holland is all set to make he come back as Spider-Man in the MCU. But the catch is that he will not be seen in a movie but in a Disney+ Show according to them. There’re no updates as to which show or when, but the insider seems confident about it. Many fans in the comments are convinced about it, while a few doubt the gossip.

The same handle has earlier even speculated that Tom Holland was spotted on the sets of Madame Web in the Black Spider-Man suit. But nothing more about it has yet come out. So we should take both the speculations with a pinch of salt. The Sony-backed movie stars Dakota Johnson as the titular character.

