Actress Demi Moore will be seen starring alongside Tom Hollander in the second season of ‘Feud’.

Advertisement

The second season of the Ryan Murphy anthology will tell the true story of how Truman Capote was friends with numerous members of New York high society until he published excerpts of his unfinished novel “Answered Prayers,” with the excerpts serving as a tell-all about the city’s elite, reports Variety.

Advertisement

According to sources, Demi Moore would star as socialite Ann Woodward, a former showgirl and radio actress who was infamously accused of murdering her husband in 1955.

Demi Moore joins previously announced cast members Tom Hollander, Diane Lane, Calista Flockhart, Naomi Watts and Chloe Sevigny, with Hollander set to play Capote.

This is the latest TV role Moore has taken on in recent years.

She has previously been on shows like ‘Brave New World’ at Peacock, ‘Empire’ at Fox, and lent her voice to ‘Animals’.

She also appeared on the soap opera ‘General Hospital’ early in her career.

Demi Moore is primarily known for her roles in films such as G.I. Jane, Striptease, Indecent Proposal, Ghost, and A Few Good Men.

Gus Van Sant is onboard to direct the entire eight-episode season of ‘Feud’.

It was originally reported that the new season of ‘Feud’ was meant to focus on Charles, Prince of Wales, and Diana, Princess of Wales, though that concept was eventually abandoned. The first season of ‘Feud’ aired back in 2017 and starred Jessica Lange and Susan Sarandon.

That season focused on the relationship between Joan Crawford (Lange) and Bette Davis (Sarandon) during the making of the 1962 film “What Ever Happened to Baby Jane?”

Must Read: When Shah Rukh Khan Was Surprised On Being Asked If He Would Star In Kim Kardashian’s S*x Tape By A Fan, His Hilarious Response Proves He Is ‘The King Of Wit’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram