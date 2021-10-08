Advertisement

Tom Holland once revealed his worst job yet, and it is absolutely shocking! Holland, famously known for his role as Spider-Man in Marvel films, had a more humble beginning. For those who don’t know, the actor started acting at the early age of eleven. He had his first paid gig in Billy Elliot the Musical and has a background in dancing and ballet. The Spider-Man: No Way Home actor shared about being bullied for having an interest in the latter.

Though now the actor is known around the world and worked with several A-listers like Robert Downey Jr., Jake Gyllenhaal, Zendaya, Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson and many more, there was a time when he had a different job, which he didn’t like very much.

During an interview with Yahoo! in 2017, Tom Holland answered several personal questions, including what was the worst job he ever had. It is here when the actor revealed that he used to work as a pot washer. “The worst job I ever had was a pot washer in a pub,” he said. Later the interviewer asked him if it was terrible, to which Tom replied, “It wasn’t terrible, it’s just I was so used to being on film sets that all of the sudden I was like, ‘this sucks!'”

Tom Holland also revealed that the actor he was dying to work with was Jake Gyllenhaal, and one director that he wanted to work with is Martin Scorsese. In the end, Holland was asked about his dream role, to which he replied without any hesitation, “James Bond.” This is the only time when Holland expressed his interest in playing the role of 007.

While speaking with the Variety Award Circuit podcast, Tom said, “Ultimately as a young British lad who loves cinema, I’d love to be James Bond. So y’know, I’m just putting that out there. I mean I look pretty good in a suit! I’d be like a really short James Bond.”

Even if Tom Holland doesn’t get to replace Daniel Craig and become the next Bond, the actor has garnered himself a huge fan base due to his role as Marvel’s Spider-Man. His third and final standalone film as the spidey superhero is about to hit the theatres on 17 December 2021.

