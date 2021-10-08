Advertisement

Tom Hardy’s Venom: Let There Be Carnage recently hit the screens, portraying the latest developments in Marvel’s Eddie Brock and Venom’s life. More often than not, superhero films have a sequel or two, turning them into a franchise. It is true for the MCU, which has created several film series, including Iron Man, Thor, The Avengers, Doctor Strange, Spider-Man, and many more.

The latest installment of Hardy’s movie has been doing wonderfully at the box office and is breaking several records. As per the reports, it crossed the $100 million mark in five days at the domestic box office, joining the MCU’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of Ten Rings.

Now that there has been the second part of Venom, it is only obvious for fans to wonder if there is going to be the third one or an appearance in another Spider-Man film. While speaking to Digital Spy, Tom Hardy confirmed that talks are going on about Venom 3. “These things [usually] come in threes,” Hardy said. “If there’s going to be a new one – and they depend heavily on the success of each individual one, so you can’t count on them ever happening again – everyone has got to be as if it was the last one,” he added.

“But I think it’s really important, if you go into something, thinking that one, two and three are the same… the same story, the same film,” Tom Hardy said. “So that you don’t surprise yourself by being caught out by suddenly having to do a third from nowhere. There’s got to be some continuity into a third and fourth and fifth, and if somebody says ‘no’, that’s fine. Let it go, and you move on to something else.”

Meanwhile, the director of Venom: Let There Be Carnage, Andy Serkis, recently spoke about the same on ComicBook’s podcast. “A hundred percent,” he said. “I mean, I think there’s so much potential in the Venomverse for really interesting journeys before the kind of the inevitable happens… I think Kelly and Tom have been thinking about what is the next stage of the journey anyway.”

Serkis added, “They would have thought of… They would have had some plans for where they could possibly go after this… You’ve got to. When you’re going into a franchise, you’ve got to think about the arc, of course. You can’t think about them just individually.”

Other than Tom Hardy, Venom 2 also stars Woody Harrelson, J K Simmons, Michelle Williams, Naomie Harris, and many more.

