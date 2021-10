Advertisement

Actor Woody Harrelson, who stars as serial killer Cletus Kasady also known as Carnage in ‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’, feels that the character’s romance with Frances Barrison or Shriek played by Naomie Harris added extra depth to his alter ego.

Woody Harrelson told Screen Rant: “I just wanted to… I felt like with that first thing, even though it was only one scene, I certainly felt at the end of it, I could’ve done a much better job.”

Woody Harrelson added, “So I just wanted to make the character more interesting. And they have some things in spite of being a serial killer that endeared you to Cletus Kasady, not the least of which was his love for Shriek. But yeah, those are some of the things.”

Venom: Let There Be Carnage has been directed by Andy Serkis, who drew on his experience of playing Gollum and Smeagol in the ‘Lord of the Rings’ franchise to help him guide both Harrelson and Tom Hardy in their dual roles as Carnage and Eddie Brock/Venom respectively.

Serkis told Empire magazine, “I could relate to all the challenges they might face, although their dualities are manifested in different ways.”

