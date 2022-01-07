For months Andrew Garfield denied being part of Spider-Man: No Way Home, and now the actor finally talks about returning as the friendly neighbourhood web-slinging superhero in the MCU movie. In the latest interview, the Hacksaw Ridge star recalled how it felt like wearing the suit again and reveals how he improvised a particular scene with other two Spidey’s, i.e., Tom Holland and Tobey Maguire.

Apart from the three actors, the Jon Watts directorial MCU movie also stars, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Willem Dafoe, Alfred Molina, Jamie Foxx and also features some surprising cameos.

In a conversation with Variety, Spider-Man: No Way Home star Andrew Garfield talked about recreating the viral meme where three cartoon versions of Spider-Man points finger at each other, he says, “I think the first time we were all in the suit together, it was hilarious because it’s like just three ordinary dudes who were just actors just hanging out. But then also, you just become a fan and say, ‘Oh my god we’re all together in the suits and we’re doing the pointing thing.”

Further, Andrew Garfield reveals improvising the scene when he says, ‘I love you guys’ in Spider-Man: No Way Home, “There’s a line I improvised in the movie, looking at [Maguire and Holland] and I tell them I love them. That was just me loving them.”

Talking more about his experience of working in the movie, the actor says, “We talked a lot about mentorship. We talked a lot about brotherhood and about what it is to be the older brother, younger brother and the middle brother. There’s also a thing of seeing someone you love walking down a path that you’ve already walked down, and you know it doesn’t lead the place where you ultimately meant to go.”

“That character is isolated in his emotional experience and physical experience. But what happens when that aloneness gets blasted open, and you come to realize that you’ve never been alone and there are other brothers going through the exact same thing? That’s a big spiritual journey to go on, man. And then we just milked out all the fun that we could possibly have,” Andrew Garfield adds.

