Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes made headlines last year for their break-up. Now once again the two are going viral on social media. The former couple were spotted together in Miami on Thursday and their pics are going viral on social media.

The international music industry’s most loved couple Camila and Shawn announced their split in November last year. Their break-up came as a shock for many fans. Post their break-up, the Canadian singer even claimed that he’s having a hard time on social media.

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes were seen taking their Golden Retriever pup Tarzan for a walk in a park. The Canadian singer kept it casual in a white T-shirt and blue jeans as he held the leash while Tarzan led the way. The Cuban singer wore a short tan dress for the outing.

Take a look at the pictures below:

SHAWN MENDES AND CAMILA CABELLO WALKING TARZAN TOGETHER OMG pic.twitter.com/woRuZUfHlg — sar loves camila (@bippitycabello) January 7, 2022

The former couple announced their breakup in November with a joint statement on Instagram. Their statement read, “Hey guys, we’ve decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever. We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward.”

Shawn Mendes, however, took to Instagram last week to reveal that he’s having a ‘hard time’ with social media after Camila took a short break from social media. He even spoke about his song It’ll Be Okay in a nearly two-minute video clip. The singer currently enjoys roughly 65.9 million followers.

The singer said, “I’m having a little bit of a hard time at the moment and just kind of my relationship with it”

