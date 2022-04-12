Tom Holland’s third solo MCU outing, Spider-Man: No Way Home was a treat for all Spider-Man fans. The Sony-Marvel superhero film not only brought together all three generations of live-action spidey stars – Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield and Tom but it also saw them interact with some of their biggest villains like Electro (Jamie Foxx), Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe), Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina) and more.

Advertisement

Without a doubt, the Jon Watts directorial was filled with exciting and emotional moments for longtime fans of Peter Parker. Now, in a recent chat, we got to know that not only were fans emotional and excited but even some cast members like Alfred. Read on to know all about it.

Advertisement

During an appearance on the Household Faces podcast, Alfred Molina aka Doc Ock said that Spider-Man: No Way Home with Tobey Maguire brought back a lot of fond memories. The Spider-Man villain recalled the scene which made him emotional saying, “I got a little emotional, actually. There was one scene where I suddenly meet Tobey, and he kinda goes ‘How are you, Doctor?’ And I go, ‘Oh my god, it’s good to see you.’”

Continuing further about this Spider-Man: No Way Home emotional scene, Alfred Molina said, “I got very teary in that scene. I kinda went, ‘Oh shit, this is a moment.’ And it was delightful. And it was, of course, delightful to see Tobey again. We did have a giggle on set about… I think I said something like, ‘I’m terrified that I might be a bit too old for this.’”

During the same podcast appearance, the Spider-Man villain also opened up about the conversation he had with No Way Home director Jon Watts about how they were going to incorporate Doc Ock back into the Tom Holland starrer. Molina said, “I said, ‘So, how are we gonna-, what are we doing?… Am I coming back 17 years after my death?’ And he said, ‘No, we’re going to pick it up… from just before where you left it. Something’s going to happen.”

Alfred Molina continued, “Then he started explaining the whole thing about how these different universes are existing… and that just blew my mind…” The Spider-Man: No Way Home villain added, “The movie did the most extraordinary thing by bringing all these universes together into a Multiverse… and that, I thought, was the exciting part.”

For more news and updates from the entertainment world, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: When Jennifer Lawrence Intentionally Had Garlic Before Kissing Liam Hemsworth & He Said “It Was Uncomfortable, Awkward”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube