Spider-Man: No Way Home and the euphoria around it refuses to settle down. Every time you think the movie that released 5 months ago is out of trend, something stirs the show and it is back. In its glorious run and a monstrous roar at the Box Office, the Tom Holland starrer has managed to break many records, even becoming the highest-earning solo flick for the studio that houses multiple big successes like this one. Now it looks like the film has managed to get its name in the Guinness Book Of World Records as a man has achieved a massive feat.

For the unversed, the summation of Tom Holland’s Peter Parker trilogy, No Way Home released in December 2021. The movie also brought back Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire making it even more exciting. Now if the latest reports are to go by, a man named Ramiro Alanis has created a world record of watching the movie 292 times, making it the most attended production of the same film.

Ramiro took to his social media front to announce that she has achieved a feat by watching Spider-Man: No Way Home 292 times and got his record back. The cinephile has last watched Avengers: Endgame 191 times. However, a man named Arnaud Klein broke his record in 2021 when he watched Kaamelott: First Installment 204 times.

Taking to Twitter, Ramiro Alanis wrote, “292 Cinema Productions attended of the same Film – @SpiderManMovie My swing got to it’s end… Thank you all. @TomHolland1996 @SonyPictures @jnwtts @ComicBook @GabyMeza8 #SpiderMan #SpiderManNoWayHome @MarvelStudios #marvel @GWR #TigreVengador @Zendaya #MCU #GWR #movies”

Meanwhile, Tobey Maguire recently opened up on joining Spider-Man: No Way Home. He spoke about his and Andrew Garfield’s reason of getting on board. As per Comicbook he said, “I’ll say I remember being on set and it was I believe our last day Andrew, and it was really amazing, and I had the awareness of this, you know, the 20 years of history, but looking at Amy [Pascal] and Kevin [Feige] and realizing that they’ve been there through all the different iterations, and it was really powerful.”

Tobey Maguire added, “Just personally it was powerful for me to be working with Andrew and Tom and powerful in a legitimately moving emotional way, and then to witness Amy and Kevin and consider their journeys through all the films it was it was really impactful.”

