Spider-Man: Brand New Day Villains(Photo Credit –Instagram)

The last solo Spider-Man movie starring Tom Holland was the 2021 installment, Spider-Man: No Way Home. That film received a stellar 93% critics’ score and a near-perfect 97% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. At the box office, it grossed a massive $1.921 billion worldwide and ranks as the third-highest-grossing superhero movie of all time. Given the strong buzz around the sequel, Spider-Man: Brand New Day is certainly among the most anticipated upcoming films of 2026. It is set to hit the big screen on July 31.

Thanks to its multiversal theme, Spider-Man: No Way Home featured multiple major villains, including Green Goblin, Doctor Octopus, Electro, Sandman, and Lizard. With the stakes now higher than ever, let’s take a look at the confirmed and rumored villains that are set to feature in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Let’s also delve into the big question: Who could be the secret main antagonist in the film?

Confirmed & Rumored Villains In Spider-Man: Brand New Day

1. Scorpion

Mac Gargan, aka Scorpion (played by Michael Mando), first appeared in Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017). In that film, Spider-Man captured him and sent him to prison. The Brand New Day trailer suggests that Scorpion has escaped custody and is set to clash with Spider-Man once again.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Villains(Photo Credit –X)

2. The Hand

In the film’s trailer, Spider-Man can be seen fighting a bunch of ninja warriors. They are most likely part of a criminal organization called The Hand and one of the film’s villains.

New 'SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY' poster featuring The Hand. pic.twitter.com/hlOutSSaLP — The Defenders Updates (@DefendersUpdate) April 14, 2026

3. Tombstone

Marvin Jones III, who voiced the supervillain Tombstone in the 2018 animated film, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, has reprised his role in Brand New Day as well. His character is a crime boss with superhuman strength and other powers.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Villains(Photo Credit –X)

4. Tarantula

He is expected to be seen in a brief role as a minor villain in Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Villains(Photo Credit –X)

5. Boomerang

Boomerang is also expected to feature as a minor villain in the Tom Holland starrer.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Villains(Photo Credit –X)

Who Could Be The Main Antagonist?

Although it’s not officially confirmed yet, here are two characters we think could serve as the main antagonist of Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Sadie Sink’s Mystery Character

Although it’s not confirmed which character Sadie Sink is playing in the film, it is being speculated that she may be playing the powerful mutant Jean Grey. It is also possible that the Stranger Things actress might be playing a different villain or a different character altogether. Her secret role is being kept under wraps by the makers.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Villains(Photo Credit –Instagram)

Mister Negative

Mister Negative is another powerful supervillain with mind-control powers that appear to align with what is shown in Brand New Day’s trailer, which suggests an unseen force. Perhaps Tom Holland’s Spider-Man is the only one immune to Mister Negative’s manipulative powers.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Villains(Photo Credit –X)

So, as per the film’s trailer and official logline, it seems either Mister Negative or Sadie Sink’s mystery character could be Spider-Man: Brand New Day’s main villain. This mystery will be unveiled after the film’s release on July 31.

What’s Spider-Man: Brand New Day All About?

The Spider-Man: No Way Home sequel revolves around Peter Parker after the world forgets him due to Doctor Strange’s spell. As he tries to fight criminals, something strange begins to happen to him, and he can’t control it. In such a situation, he must use his powers to save the city and his loved ones from a mysterious, unseen force.

The film also features Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, and Mark Ruffalo in important roles.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Trailer

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